Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 243,700 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 526,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS KRRGF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 118,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,454. Karora Resources has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30.

KRRGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.65 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

