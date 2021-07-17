Kava Market Cap Tops $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00034436 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00235197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00033970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.