Kayak Investment Partners LLC Acquires 286,800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 880.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,800 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 9.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Baidu worth $69,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.58. 3,795,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,559,438. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.06. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.75 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

