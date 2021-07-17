Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,634 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 274,500 shares during the quarter. Yelp makes up about 1.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Yelp worth $11,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Shares of NYSE YELP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.87. The stock had a trading volume of 557,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YELP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.