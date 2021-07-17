Kayak Investment Partners LLC Has $34.93 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 4.5% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. 11,026,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.67. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

