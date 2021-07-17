Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives C$4.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEL shares. CIBC upped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Shares of KEL stock opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.34 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The company has a market cap of C$561.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

