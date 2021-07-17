Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $118,010.00.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52.

On Monday, May 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $132.47 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.