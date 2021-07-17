Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Update

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRYAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kerry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.62. 1,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.89. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

