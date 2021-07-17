KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Shares of WLK opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $106.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 49.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

