KeyCorp Comments on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $4.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $1,697,490.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,459 shares of company stock worth $6,469,322. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,419.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

