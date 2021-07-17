Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Sysco were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,456. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -143.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

