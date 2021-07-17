Kidder Stephen W Reduces Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises 3.2% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Kidder Stephen W owned approximately 0.11% of AptarGroup worth $9,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25,900.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 162,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,877 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $139.04. The stock had a trading volume of 177,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,870. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.