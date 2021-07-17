Kidder Stephen W Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kidder Stephen W lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,464 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $1,345,633.40. Insiders have sold 19,828 shares of company stock worth $3,932,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. 2,474,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,257. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

