Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 1,491 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,817 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $148,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,226 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in EOG Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,343 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

