Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Buys 101,035 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 969,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,035 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Ambev by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,136,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 526,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ambev by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,282 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 508,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABEV. cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

