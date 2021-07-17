Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Lowers Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,727 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,599.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,996 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,860 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $674,837.60. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,422 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.