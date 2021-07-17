Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 14,107 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.57.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

