Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 4,230 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,882 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,178.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,474 shares of company stock valued at $82,377,866. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $238.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $183.36 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.76. The stock has a market cap of $220.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

