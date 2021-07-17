KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,771,000 after buying an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $58.24 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

