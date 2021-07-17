Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in June

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Konecranes alerts:

Konecranes stock remained flat at $$43.85 during trading hours on Friday. Konecranes has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.