Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 866,796 shares.The stock last traded at $46.25 and had previously closed at $46.35.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after acquiring an additional 383,794 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after acquiring an additional 355,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

