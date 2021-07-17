Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kubota stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 44,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Kubota has a 1-year low of $71.15 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.21.

Get Kubota alerts:

KUBTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kubota has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.