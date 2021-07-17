Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Up 86.5% in June

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. 627,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,503. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.22. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $63.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 20.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,843,200 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

