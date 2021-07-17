Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KYMR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.94.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 544,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $25,575,802.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 88,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,357,204 in the last ninety days. 23.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

