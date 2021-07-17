Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LGDDF opened at $26.35 on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

