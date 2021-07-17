Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 907 at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 907 ($11.85) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 920.33 ($12.02).

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 626 ($8.18) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 605.48 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 835.50 ($10.92). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 638.77.

In other Lancashire news, insider Alex Maloney sold 83,866 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £543,451.68 ($710,023.10).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

