Lansing Management LP Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics makes up 15.3% of Lansing Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $21,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPO. FIL Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 119,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.42.

NYSE:XPO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,179,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,074. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.21 and a 52 week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

