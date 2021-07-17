Larry W. Carroll Buys 3,000 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.
Shares of LRFC opened at $26.55 on Friday. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.81 and a beta of 1.89.
About Logan Ridge Finance
