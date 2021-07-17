Larry W. Carroll Buys 3,000 Shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll purchased 3,000 shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.

Shares of LRFC opened at $26.55 on Friday. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,330.81 and a beta of 1.89.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

