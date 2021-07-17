Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) rose 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, smart world, and communication projects, as well as metallurgical and material handling systems.

