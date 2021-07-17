Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $41,825.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $191,526.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,545.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

