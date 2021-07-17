Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LMND traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.25. 1,620,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,075. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.47. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

