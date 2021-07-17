Lendefi (LDFI) Market Cap Tops $1.31 Million

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Lendefi coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $35,666.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00144679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,671.22 or 0.99987559 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,578,646 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

