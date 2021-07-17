Lethean Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 49.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,075.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,239.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.62 or 0.06159000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.05 or 0.01405269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.66 or 0.00383564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00133875 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $202.96 or 0.00629543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00389691 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00303111 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.