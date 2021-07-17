Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.290-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

In other news, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $1,851,706.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,706.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

