Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.63% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $60,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $48,343,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 38,629 shares during the period. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $30.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $840,921.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at $580,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam L. Haas sold 63,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $1,851,706.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,706.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,900 shares of company stock valued at $22,110,177 over the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

