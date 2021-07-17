Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Purchases 23,300 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 23,300 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $86,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

