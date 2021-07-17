Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) PT Lowered to C$1.90

Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Liberty Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Liberty Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Gold has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

