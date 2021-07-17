Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives $103.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $78.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

