loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

In related news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in loanDepot during the 1st quarter worth $1,485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDI traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 124,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. loanDepot’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

