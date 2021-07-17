Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.39

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$79.39 and last traded at C$79.09, with a volume of 147084 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.26.

Several brokerages have issued reports on L. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$96.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

The firm has a market cap of C$27.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$75.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.4998222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

