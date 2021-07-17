Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) President Brent Suen Purchases 42,500 Shares

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) President Brent Suen acquired 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00.

OTCMKTS LGIQ opened at $2.38 on Friday. Logiq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 50.89% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. On average, analysts expect that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

