Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an underperform rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lordstown Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.89.

Shares of RIDE opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Lordstown Motors has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,357,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,093,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,343,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 201,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,574,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

