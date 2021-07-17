Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Lotus Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LTSRF remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,302. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

