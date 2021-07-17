Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.88 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.