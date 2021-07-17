Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LHDX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $258.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66. Lucira Health has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Analysts expect that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

