Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Critical Contrast

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Lumos Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amryt Pharma $182.61 million 2.28 -$104.53 million ($0.66) -17.58 Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 471.25 -$5.66 million ($0.93) -10.32

Lumos Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amryt Pharma. Amryt Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Amryt Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amryt Pharma and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amryt Pharma -49.43% -139.35% -17.18% Lumos Pharma -3,370.83% -12.71% -10.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amryt Pharma and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amryt Pharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lumos Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Amryt Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.59%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.96%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Amryt Pharma.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Amryt Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy. It also develops FILSUVEZ drug candidate, which is in Phase 3 EASE trial for the treatment of severe epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a rare and genetic skin disease; and AP103 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with recessive dystrophic EB, a subset of EB. The company sells its products in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. Amryt Pharma plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

