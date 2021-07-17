Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Earns Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.47.

Shares of LUG opened at C$10.15 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.36.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

