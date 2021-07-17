Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $191,472.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00048736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.08 or 0.00805791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lympo Coin Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

