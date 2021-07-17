Man Group plc Buys 294,771 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $93,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Insiders sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $141.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,031,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

