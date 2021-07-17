Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,696 shares during the period. Humana accounts for about 0.5% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Man Group plc owned about 0.20% of Humana worth $106,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,128,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $9,885,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,425. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

